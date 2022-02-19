Skip to main content

Manchester City's Stance on Fernandinho Replacement Signing This Summer Revealed Amid Declan Rice Interest

Manchester City are yet to decide whether they wish to sign a defensive midfielder to replace Fernandinho, whose current contract will expire in the summer, according to a new report.

With Fernandinho's existing deal at the Etihad Stadium running out this summer, there could be a vacancy in the middle of the park for the Premier League champions though it has been suggested that the Brazilian veteran could pen a fresh-year deal at the end of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola's side have hugely benefitted from the emergence of Rodri, who despite enduring a subdued start to life his Manchester following his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2019, has made the number six position his own after a series of impressive displays this season.

While has been reported recently that Manchester City hold a strong interest in West Ham star Declan Rice, there are doubts over whether the Sky Blues will partake in a bidding war with Manchester United and Chelsea for the England international should he seek an exit from the London Stadium in the summer.

According to Rob Dawson of ESPN, Manchester City are yet to make a concrete decision over whether a midfield signing will be pursued in the summer amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Fernandinho's future at the Etihad Stadium past the ongoing season.

Read More

While the current league leaders have the financial resources available to boost their defensive midfield options following the sales of Ferran Torres, Jack Harrison and Angelino, City's pursuit of a potential replacement for Fernandinho is unlikely to supersede their desire of signing a striker.

As such, there remain doubts over whether Manchester City will strengthen their resolve of signing Declan Rice from West Ham, with signing a striker deemed as the priority for Pep Guardiola's side in the summer, despite there being admirers of the 24-year-old midfielder at the Etihad Stadium.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Rice x Ferna x Rodri cover
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City's Stance on Fernandinho Replacement Signing This Summer Revealed Amid Declan Rice Interest

By Vayam Lahoti
1 minute ago
Kane Washed Cover
News

Pep Guardiola Delivers Honest Verdict on Failed Harry Kane Pursuit Ahead of Tottenham Clash

By Vayam Lahoti
41 minutes ago
Kane chomu
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City's Stance on Potential Harry Kane Swoop Revealed Amid Erling Haaland Interest

By Vayam Lahoti
14 hours ago
imago1009128897h
Match Coverage

The Latest On Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer Ahead of Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

By Harry Winters
14 hours ago
imago1008679840h
News

Manchester City Legend Sergio Aguero Names His Favourite Ever Arsenal Player During Q&A

By Edward Burnett
14 hours ago
Alvarez
News

Sergio Aguero Makes Encouraging Prediction About Julian Alvarez Ahead of Manchester City Switch

By Vayam Lahoti
15 hours ago
Pep x Conte cover
News

Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte Explains Why Pep Guardiola is the Best Coach in the World Ahead of Manchester City Clash

By Vayam Lahoti
16 hours ago
imago1009892406h
Match Coverage

Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo Approaching Landmarks - Man City vs Tottenham Stat Preview (Premier League)

By Srinivas Sadhanand
16 hours ago