Manchester City's Stance on Fernandinho Replacement Signing This Summer Revealed Amid Declan Rice Interest

Manchester City are yet to decide whether they wish to sign a defensive midfielder to replace Fernandinho, whose current contract will expire in the summer, according to a new report.

With Fernandinho's existing deal at the Etihad Stadium running out this summer, there could be a vacancy in the middle of the park for the Premier League champions though it has been suggested that the Brazilian veteran could pen a fresh-year deal at the end of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola's side have hugely benefitted from the emergence of Rodri, who despite enduring a subdued start to life his Manchester following his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2019, has made the number six position his own after a series of impressive displays this season.

While has been reported recently that Manchester City hold a strong interest in West Ham star Declan Rice, there are doubts over whether the Sky Blues will partake in a bidding war with Manchester United and Chelsea for the England international should he seek an exit from the London Stadium in the summer.

According to Rob Dawson of ESPN, Manchester City are yet to make a concrete decision over whether a midfield signing will be pursued in the summer amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Fernandinho's future at the Etihad Stadium past the ongoing season.

While the current league leaders have the financial resources available to boost their defensive midfield options following the sales of Ferran Torres, Jack Harrison and Angelino, City's pursuit of a potential replacement for Fernandinho is unlikely to supersede their desire of signing a striker.

As such, there remain doubts over whether Manchester City will strengthen their resolve of signing Declan Rice from West Ham, with signing a striker deemed as the priority for Pep Guardiola's side in the summer, despite there being admirers of the 24-year-old midfielder at the Etihad Stadium.

