Manchester City's Stance on Ilkay Gundogan Future Revealed After Family Member Rubbishes Exit Talk

Ilkay Gundogan is expected to stay put at the Etihad Stadium past the summer by sources close to Manchester City, according to a new report.

Manchester City are understood to be in pursuit of a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder to bolster their options in the middle of the park at the end of the season.

Fernandinho is set to bid farewell to the Premier League champions after nine years at the Etihad Stadium, which is likely to leave a significant hole in the squad that has already seen Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Aguero depart in the last three years.

Frenkie de Jong, Declan Rice and Paul Pogba are amongst the names that have been linked with a switch to Manchester in the summer, with City expected to switch their focus to signing a midfielder and finally announcing their capture of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

IMAGO / PA Images Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting Ilkay Gundogan was set to leave Manchester City in the summer and that the German had boarded a private jet to Madrid from Manchester Airport to spark uncertainty over his future at the Etihad Stadium. IMAGO / NurPhoto Whilst sources close to the club revealed the 31-year-old's agent was left furious with the timing of the report, Fabrizio Romano subsequently claimed there are 'serious chances' of Gundogan bidding farewell to the Premier League champions at the end of the season. IMAGO / News Images However, it has been stated since that City expect Gundogan to remain at the club next season, with the midfielder considered a key part of Pep Guardiola's plans in the years to follow.

According to the latest information of Rob Dawson of ESPN, City have maintained the expectation around the Etihad Stadium is for Gundogan to stay put at least till the end of the his current deal in 2023.

Moreover, contrary to other reports, Gundogan has not expressed a desire to leave after it was mentioned elsewhere the three-time Premier League winner was attracted by a few projects elsewhere.

Ilkay's wife Sara Arfaoui Gundogan recently rubbished talk an exit in the summer for the Manchester City star, who was believed to be heading to Madrid on a private jet on Monday after a story broke suggesting he was on his way out at the end of the season.

Gundogan has just over a year left on his current contract at Manchester City and whilst there has not been much talk of a potential renewal for the 31-year-old, a departure will see Pep Guardiola lose his very first acquisition following his arrival to east Manchester in 2016.

City can wrap up a fourth Premier League title in five seasons with three points against Aston Villa on Sunday, with Gundogan expected to be available after starting his side's most recent outing at the London Stadium on the bench.

