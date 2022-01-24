Manchester City's Stance on Liam Delap Loan Move Revealed Following Return to First-Team Training

Manchester City have seemingly ironed out their stance on Liam Delap and a possible loan move from the Etihad Stadium this month, amid reported interest in recent weeks.

The 2021/22 season has been a nightmarish campaign on a personal front for Manchester City's rising academy striker, Liam Delap.

The 18-year old has suffered niggling injury problems throughout the campaign, leading to the prodigious striker only managing to play in four academy games so far this season.

With Manchester City continuing to operate without a natural number nine, the stars seemed to have aligned for Liam Delap to stamp his authority as the club’s mainstay up-front.

Making a recent return to training with the first-team, after recovering from his latest injury setback, things seem to be looking on the up for the youngster once again.

As per a new report from the Manchester Evening News’ Simon Bajkowski, Manchester City are to ‘resist’ any potential loan deals for Liam Delap this month, as they look to bring the forward back to full fitness during the second half of the season.

It has been claimed that the plan in place for Liam Delap is to work his way back to full fitness in matches with Manchester City’s Under-23 squad, whilst continuing to train with the first-team.

Additionally, it has been stated that the ‘ambition’ is to ensure that the Englishman can ‘contribute’ towards the first-team in the second-half of the season, despite the number of feasible matches potentially being at a premium.

It was only last season when Delap scored an impressive first goal for Manchester City against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup, and went on to make his Premier League debut against Leicester via a substitute appearance.

While his progression has been halted due to a series of injuries, a fully-fit Liam Delap until the end of the season could prove to be a potential solution to Manchester City’s ongoing striking problems.

