Manchester City's Stance on Potential Harry Kane Swoop Revealed Amid Erling Haaland Interest

Tottenham star Harry Kane has fallen down in Manchester City's list of options to pursue in their hunt of a striker this summer, according to a new report, which has laid out the Premier League champions' latest stance on the England captain.

Manchester City had earmarked Harry Kane as their main target to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero's departure from the club last summer, after the 28-year-old publicly expressed his desire to leave Tottenham to compete for major trophies.

Kane, who was keen to engineer a move to the Etihad Stadium after yet another disappointing campaign in north London, finished top of the goal and assist charts in the Premier League last season, which saw Pep Guardiola's side push for his signature ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, Daniel Levy's asking price and refusal to negotiate with Manchester City over a fee for the striker saw Kane stay put and Guardiola's side begin the current season without a natural striker in their ranks before signing Julian Alvarez from River Plate on the final day of the January transfer window.

According to the latest information of Rob Dawson of ESPN, while Manchester City will monitor Kane's situation at Tottenham for the rest of the campaign, the England international has fallen down the list of options up top for the current league leaders for the summer.

Instead, City will keep their focus, for now, on battling the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid for Erling Haaland's signature, should the 21-year-old decide to leave Borussia Dortmund when his £64 million release clause becomes active in the summer.

Last summer, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had personally requested the Etihad hierarchy to negotiate the signing of Kane with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who was adamant on holding on to the England captain owing to the length of time remaining on the forward's current deal at the club.

Despite trying to force an exit by prolonging his return to pre-season training, the absence of a release clause in Kane's contract and Manchester City's reluctance to match Levy's incredible asking price of £120 million saw the attacker concede defeat in his bid to join the Premier League champions.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra