Man City's Transfer Valuation of Raheem Sterling Revealed Amid Barcelona Loan Interest

A new report has revealed Manchester City’s valuation of Raheem Sterling, amid the winger being linked with a departure from the club - specifically to La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

Sterling’s City future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks, and owing to the belief that the England international has been out of favour with Pep Guardiola for some time - a parting of ways may occur.

The three-time Premier League winner has recently stated that he would be “open” to the idea of leaving the club if he was presented with “the option to go somewhere else for more game time” and due to this, the prospect of Sterling leaving Manchester City is seemingly a genuine reality.

In the latest development in the ongoing Raheem Sterling saga, a new report has specified the fee that Manchester City would demand for the 26-year-old.

According to Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Spanish outlet Marca, Manchester City have ‘put a price of €80 million’ on Raheem Sterling - who the club are understood to be ‘willing to sell’.

Sterling has been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent weeks owing to their evident issues in the final third, however Sport Witness have relayed that the former Liverpool man trading Manchester for Catalonia would be ‘very complicated’.

The principal reason for this is the Blaugrana’s ongoing ‘financial crisis’, and despite Sterling’s contract expiring in the summer of 2023, Sport Witness have noted that City are unwilling to ‘make discounts in those situations’ - with Marca citing the recent Eric Garcia situation as an example.

This new report indicates that City are willing to sanction the departure of Raheem Sterling if their €80 million valuation is met, however Barcelona’s current financial state means a deal appears to be unlikely.

In addition, Raheem Sterling’s recent comments regarding being "open" to playing elsewhere could be fairly construed to be a come-and-get-me plea, and with Pep Guardiola seemingly unimpressed, it appears to be a very real possibility that this could be his final season as a City player.

