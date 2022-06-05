Manchester City Defender Becomes Priority Name for European Club - Contractual Clause to be Targeted in Talks

Brazil youth prospect and Manchester City defender, Yan Couto is reportedly a ‘priority’ transfer target for Portuguese club Braga this summer - where the young full-back spent last season on loan.

As it is widely rumoured that Manchester City will be in the transfer market to sign a new full-back for the squad, many names have circulated with Brighton’s Marc Cucurella the latest and most prevalent in reports.

Yet, Manchester City already have one young and talented defender in Brazilian right-back, Yan Couto - who joined the club in 2020 from Coritiba. The 20 year-old spent the previous two seasons out on loan in Spain, during the 2020/21 campaign, and at Portuguese side Braga, during the 2021/22 season.

Last summer, it was rumoured that several sides had contested for the full-back’s signature, including current Scottish champions Celtic, but Braga ultimately won the race albeit without inserting a buy clause in the contract with Manchester City.

It is yet to be seen if the young Brazilian is in Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s plans for coming season, but the need for an extra full-back will certainly give some element of hope to Yan Couto.

The defender does have other options though should Pep Guardiola not deem him ready for first team action in Manchester, with Braga keen to re-sign Yan Couto for the upcoming season.

IMAGO / Pedro Benavente Retaining the defender’s services on loan is a 'priority' for the Portuguese club, according to a new report from O Jogo. As translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Braga wish to reclaim Yan Couto on loan, but this time want to insert an option to buy into a new deal. IMAGO / PA Images O Jogo also claims that it is known that Yan Couto wishes to return to Braga, but Manchester City have asked for more time to think about the situation concerning the promising Brazilian. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Braga will reportedly focus on Zé Carlos - who has been on loan at Gil Vicente - as an alternative to Yan Couto, should Pep Guardiola choose to keep the Brazilian defender or send him elsewhere in Europe to develop.

Yan Couto made 42 appearances for the Portuguese side during the last campaign, assisting on four occasions and scoring one goal.

