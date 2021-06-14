Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Manchester United 'Monitoring' Man City Defender Ahead of Possible Summer Transfer

Manchester United will monitor Nathan Ake’s situation at Manchester City, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a big fan of the Dutchman, according to the latest information from England.
Author:
Publish date:

Nathan Ake had found himself out of favour in the Manchester City squad after an early season thigh injury, just weeks after completing a high-profile move from Bournemouth in the summer window.

Upon regaining fitness, John Stones and Ruben Dias had cemented themselves as Pep Guardiola’s go-to centre-back pairing - and as a result, it is reported that Ake, aligning himself with reported frustration from Aymeric Laporte, is growing frustrated at a lack of action.

While some within Nathan Ake’s camp have suggested that the 26-year-old will remain at the Etihad Stadium to fight for his spot in the team, it does not change the fact that Manchester United could put in a bid for the defender.

READ MORE: Barcelona identify two current stars for potential swap deals with City

READ MORE: Man City have 'already made an offer' for Premier League star

According to The Sun’s Phil Thomas, Raphael Varane and Pau Torres are also on the list of potential centre-back options for the Red Devils this summer. However, any Manchester United move for Ake could rest on whether Aymeric Laporte angles for a move, after seemingly falling out of Pep Guardiola’s big-game starting eleven.

As previously stated, Nathan Ake is said to be keen to remain at Manchester City for the time being. However, with the club potentially looking to off-load some first-team players and raise cash for big summer moves, including the likes of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, the Etihad club could be tempted by any big money offers for the Dutch defender.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_33364178
Transfer Rumours

Manchester United 'Monitoring' Man City Defender Ahead of Possible Summer Transfer

1001288662
Transfer Rumours

Premier League and Bundesliga Clubs Target Move For Man City Centre-Back This Summer

sipa_32843301
Transfer Rumours

Premier League and Bundesliga Clubs Eye Centre-Back Move, La Liga Defender Eyed To Replace Current First-Team Star - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #5

1003122838
News

"Throwing Shade At Pep", "Very Interesting Comment" - Raheem Sterling Leaves Many Man City Fans Guessing After England Interview

sipa_33523588
Transfer Rumours

Pep Guardiola Reveals How Many Man City Stars Could Leave Club This Summer - Conversation With Barcelona Officials

sipa_32993666
Transfer Rumours

Man City Identify €65M Defender As Possible Aymeric Laporte Replacement - Man United Also Linked With Interest

1003082771
Match Coverage

Live Updates: Man City Players at the European Championships Including England vs Croatia and Netherlands vs Ukraine

sipa_33453240
Transfer Rumours

Barcelona Identify Two Current Stars As Swap Deal Options for Man City Full-Back