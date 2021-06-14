Manchester United 'Monitoring' Man City Defender Ahead of Possible Summer Transfer

Manchester United will monitor Nathan Ake’s situation at Manchester City, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a big fan of the Dutchman, according to the latest information from England.

Nathan Ake had found himself out of favour in the Manchester City squad after an early season thigh injury, just weeks after completing a high-profile move from Bournemouth in the summer window.

Upon regaining fitness, John Stones and Ruben Dias had cemented themselves as Pep Guardiola’s go-to centre-back pairing - and as a result, it is reported that Ake, aligning himself with reported frustration from Aymeric Laporte, is growing frustrated at a lack of action.

While some within Nathan Ake’s camp have suggested that the 26-year-old will remain at the Etihad Stadium to fight for his spot in the team, it does not change the fact that Manchester United could put in a bid for the defender.

According to The Sun’s Phil Thomas, Raphael Varane and Pau Torres are also on the list of potential centre-back options for the Red Devils this summer. However, any Manchester United move for Ake could rest on whether Aymeric Laporte angles for a move, after seemingly falling out of Pep Guardiola’s big-game starting eleven.

As previously stated, Nathan Ake is said to be keen to remain at Manchester City for the time being. However, with the club potentially looking to off-load some first-team players and raise cash for big summer moves, including the likes of Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, the Etihad club could be tempted by any big money offers for the Dutch defender.

