Manchester United Now 'Hot Favourites' to Sign £150 Million-Rated Manchester City Striker Target

Manchester City's arch rivals Manchester United have now moved ahead of the Premier League champions in the pursuit of Tottenham's £150 million-rated forward, Harry Kane - according to a new report.

After the departure of club legend Sergio Aguero last summer, Harry Kane was earmarked as the archetypal successor by Manchester City.

The Englishman had just come off the back of winning the Golden Boot as well as the Playmaker of the Season accolades in the 2020/21 Premier League season, and was far and away the best striker in the division.

While the move failed to get over the line at the start of the season, the question around how possible it is for Manchester City to secure the 28-year old’s services in the summer persist.

As per a report by German newspaper BILD, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, local rivals Manchester United are ‘top favourites’ to sign Tottenham's Harry Kane next season.

IMAGO / PA Images Harry Kane leads the applause for Tottenham's travelling support at Manchester City IMAGO / PA Images Harry Kane celebrates with Tottenham teammates at the Etihad Stadium

Additionally, it is also mentioned that Mauricio Pochettino is ‘expected’ to replace interim boss Ralf Rangnick in the summer, which means it is highly plausible that the former-Spurs pair are reunited at Old Trafford.

From a Manchester City perspective, it has been reported that their priorities have taken a complete u-turn from the summer window, as Erling Haaland is now at the top of their transfer wish list.

As a result, BILD claims that City are set to do everything in their power to convince the Borussia Dortmund star to sign on the dotted line at the Etihad Stadium.

This is not the first update about Manchester City taking a backseat in the race to sign Harry Kane, with the Athletic’s David Ornstein recently reporting that the likelihood of the club reigniting their interest remains ‘unclear’.

With a report claiming that Manchester City would ‘easily’ be able to afford Erling Haaland’s €670,000-per-week wages next season, 'mission Harry Kane' may well have been averted by the club.

