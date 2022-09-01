Manuel Akanji Speaks About Signing For Manchester City

Pep Guardiola wanted a new centre-back after the injury of Nathan Ake against Newcastle, and he has got a very talented one in the shape of 27-year old Manuel Akanji.

The Swiss international completed his medical yesterday and signed his paperwork, and the deal was officially announced by the club this morning.

Manuel Akanji has been speaking about what it feels like to sign for a club like Manchester City.

Manuel Akanji has been speaking about signing for Manchester City. IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

"It was a bit unexpected in the last stage of the transfer market, but when Manchester City asked me to move here, I had no doubts."

Akanji speaks on just how suddenly this deal happened. He wasn't on Manchester City's initial list of centre-backs, but when the opportunity arose for the club, it was a signing that made perfect sense.

"Yes, I love the way Manchester City plays. I watch a lot of #PL and obviously a lot of (Manchester City) games, because they have been champions many times in recent years. I really like the football style the team plays, and I think I can fit perfectly in that style."

Manchester City director Txixi Begiristain also spoke on what it means to have a player like Manuel Akanji in the ranks at the club.

"He has everything we want in a centre-back. He is strong, quick, comfortable in possession, has an excellent passing range and he will complement the other defenders in this team and our style of play."

Akanji has been officially announced as a Manchester City player, and will be available for selection for the Aston Villa game on Saturday.

