Marc Cucurella Has Not Been Included In Brighton's Pre-Season Game Against Brentford

Manchester City have had a strong transfer window so far signing Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips however one idea they identified to strengthen at the start of the window was in the left-back area with Marc Cucurella being sounded out as the main target.

Brighton put a price tag of £50 million on his head which the Premier League Champions did not want to pay so they submitted a bid of £30 million which was rejected by The Seagulls.

Cucurella in action for Brighton IMAGO / NurPhoto

However there has been rumours that City are willing to go back in for the Spanish international with a bid of £40 million plus add-ons being considered.

Cucurella wants to join the Premier League Champions and is also desperate to work under Pep Guardiola so personal terms would not be an issue to negotiate.

It looks like a deal may be accelerating and the rumours of a new bid are true as Cucurella was left out completely of Brighton's squad for their most recent pre-season game against Brentford which they lost 1-0 after an Ivan Toney goal.

Brandon Williams for Norwich City IMAGO / Focus Images

As well as this Graham Potter's side have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams so it would appear they are preparing for life without Cucurella.

The likelihood is that Cucurella will act as Joao Cancelo's if he joins but with Kyle Walker now 32-years-old and Cancelo naturally a right-back it would be no surprise to see him as the first choice after a season or two.

Read More Manchester City Coverage