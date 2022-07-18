Skip to main content

Report: Marc Cucurella Is Still Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Priority Despite Borna Sosa Interest

It is now common knowledge that Manchester City are in the market for a new left back this window. It was believed that City's main target was Marc Cucurella, but reports this morning about interest in Stuttgart's Borna Sosa threw their links to the Spaniard into doubt. 

However, it has now been clarified that while the Sky Blues are indeed looking at Sosa, Cucurella remains their priority at left back. 

Sosa

Sosa has been one of the best fullbacks in the Bundesliga over the last two seasons. The Croatian international is renowned for his incredible crossing ability from the wing, which has seen him provide an impressive 18 assists in the last two seasons from defence. 

This is a strength that City could exploit to great effect, with new striker Erling Haaland known for his aerial prowess. 

However, it appears that despite Sosa's talent, Brighton's Marc Cucurella is still City's top target for the left back position. Ben Jacobs is reporting that the Croatian is on the Sky Blues' 'radar' but Marc Cucurella is Pep Guardiola's 'preference'. 

While Cucurella remains Pep's priority, that doesn't mean a move for Sosa should be ruled out entirely. 

City seem unwilling to pay over £50million for the defender, which is reportedly the minimum fee Brighton would be willing to accept. Should Brighton continue to play hardball over Cucurella's price, Sosa could prove to be a more cost-effective option for the Cityzens. 

