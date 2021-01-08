Mauricio Pochettino's 'transfer priority' is Man City forward - player wanted at the 'end of this season'

Mauricio Pochettino's transfer priority at PSG is the signing of Sergio Aguero on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, according to the latest reports from France.

The Argentine is into the final six months of his current contract, and has yet to even enter negotiations with the club over a renewal. Spanish journalist Jose Alvarez has said despite City not calling Agüero as of yet, he still wants to stay at the club.

However, because of this lack of contact, he will start to listen to the offers presented by Barcelona and PSG. The option of playing with Lionel Messi may tempt Agüero to La Liga, but Messi himself doesn't know if he'll be at the club come next season.

The next task for Agüero is to get fit. The striker has only appeared a few times off the bench this season and has been hampered by a knee injury he suffered in City's win over Burnley last season.

Pep Guardiola has mentioned he's likely to start in the club's FA Cup clash against Birmingham at the weekend, so he'll hope to play through that without trouble and maybe even get on the scoresheet.

