Midfielder Officially Leaves The Club; 'More Confidence' In Deal For Premier League Star - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #22

Another day, another series of transfer rumours, as preparations continue ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Manchester United and Leicester City have both announced transfers in the past 24 hours, as Manchester City's rivals attempt to try and stop Pep Guardiola winning his fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

With only 10 days remaining of the European Championships, the pursuit of new signings is expected to go up a gear, with England duo Harry Kane and Jack Grealish still heavily linked with moves to Manchester.

In Friday's edition of the City Xtra daily transfer round-up, we have an update on Manchester City's attempts to sign Jack Grealish, information on potential loan deals and a report stating that swap deals are "highly unlikely."

Arrivals

Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 6/10

It is a week since the Jack Grealish melodrama ensued, as reports claimed that a deal bringing the Aston Villa midfielder to Manchester City was “close to completion.”

However, Goal on Friday provided a fresh update on Pep Guardiola’s pursuit of the 26 year-old, as they reported that there is “more confidence” at the club that a £100 million deal for the midfielder is likely to happen.

Manchester City are not expected to make any moves for Grealish or his England teammate Harry Kane until after the European Championships. Although this report is certainly reliable, other journalists have recently reported similar.

Departures

Tommy Doyle and Yan Couto - Rumour Rating: 6/10

Manchester City's correspondent at Goal, Jonathan Smith has also provided insight into the Blues’ plans regarding some of the academies top talents ahead of the new campaign.

Vincent Kompany has already secured the services of Taylor Harwood-Bellis for the 2021/22 season over at Anderlecht, but other academy players 'are likely to follow to gain experience,' according to a report by Goal.

One of the players who will reportedly be sent out on loan 'to gain experience' is Tommy Doyle. The 19 year-old made four first-team appearances last season, with the 3-1 FA Cup win against Swansea in February his last.

Goal also report that Yan Couto, who spent last season at Girona, is also to be sent out on loan this summer. The right-back was acquired for just over £5 million, but given the Spanish sides relegation, it is expected that he will be loaned out elsewhere for the new campaign.

Liam Delap - Rumour Rating: 7/10

After suddenly making his Premier League debut for Manchester City last September, Liam Delap has gone on to make three first-team appearances as well as continually impressing in PL2 for the U23s.

Reports have suggested that the 18 year-old may be sent on loan for the new season, and Millwall manager Gary Rowett has declared interest in the striker.

Speaking on Friday, Rowett told the South London Press; “Liam Delap, quite simply, is the best young striker around and every single Championship club would be interested. Of course we’d be interested. But, at the same time, I’m sure everyone would be interested in him.”

Lewis Fiorini - Rumour Rating: Done Deal

Lincoln City have announced that they have signed 19 year-old Lewis Fiorini on a season-long loan.

The teenager, who recently signed a new long-term contract with Manchester City, had been on loan at NAC Breda for the 2020/21 campaign. He will now return to English football, spending the new season with Lincoln in League One.

Jack Harrison - Rumour Rating: Done Deal

Leeds United have announced the permanent signing of Jack Harrison for an undisclosed fee.

Harrison has become an integral part to Bielsa's Leeds side, spending three seasons with the Yorkshire club, making over 100 appearances.

The 24 year-old has signed a three year contract with Leeds, with the Whites stating that they have signed Harrison for an undisclosed fee after activating a clause in his previous contract.

Other

Swap Deals - Rumour Rating: 6/10

Despite suggestions of potential swap deals with Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona in recent weeks, Goal also report that swap deals involving first-team players are 'highly unlikely.'

Fabrizio Romano reported that Aymeric Laporte, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling could all potentially be part of a deal for Harry Kane last month, but according to Jonathan Smith, swap deals involving any Manchester City players are 'highly unlikely' this summer.

