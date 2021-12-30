Midfielder Heading Towards 'Early Termination' of Man City Loan Spell With Club 'Hoping for Clarity' on Situation

HSV Hamburg are ‘hoping for clarity’ on Tommy Doyle’s loan situation, as Manchester City are said to not be ‘pushing for an early termination’ at present, as per new information.

Tommy Doyle has had a nightmarish spell during the first-half of a season-long loan spell at Bundesliga 2 side HSV Hamburg, playing a mere 71 minutes of football.

A recent report had suggested that the Manchester City academy graduate could be set for an ‘early return’ to his parent club, after the youngster was planning to fly to the UK to celebrate Christmas.

As per a new report by Hamburg-based outlet MOPO, translated and relayed by Sport Witness, it is stated that the German side are now ‘hoping for clarity’ on Tommy Doyle’s future at the club.

Further details suggest that Manchester City are not ‘pushing for an early termination’ of their player's contract in the 2. Bundesliga at present.

In the event that Doyle does return to Hamburg, finding a new club is set to become complicated for Pep Guardiola's side, as a mandatory isolation period is described as being an ‘annoying’ prospect.

From a Hamburg perspective, a training camp in Spain is set to begin in the New Year and Doyle’s possible extended absence could turn his current state at the club even more unclear. HSV reportedly do not want to wait ‘well into January’ to arrive at a solution and expect Manchester City to provide some clarity.

However, it is clarified that at present, the Premier League champions have made no steps to contact the German outfit and arrive at a mutual conclusion about whether to continue the Englishman's loan spell or terminate the deal instantly.

Whatever the final solution may be, Tommy Doyle can resume his development at his boyhood club, should Manchester City deem his experience in Germany as unworthy of a further six months.

