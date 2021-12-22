Midfielder Set for Early Return to Man City in January Following Failed Spell in Germany

Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle is set to bring his stint at HSV Hamburg to an end earlier than expected, according to reports from Germany.

It’s safe to say that Tommy Doyle’s loan spell at HSV Hamburg has been nothing short of disastrous, with the Manchester City academy graduate playing a mere 71 league minutes.

A recent report had suggested that the possibility of an ‘early return’ could not be ‘excluded’ for the 20-year old, with Manchester City undoubtedly looking at alternative solutions for their youngster for the second-half of the season.

A new report by Tag24, translated and relayed by Sport Witness, doubles down on the speculation by claiming that Tommy Doyle’s decision to fly back to England for Christmas ‘looks like goodbye’ to Hamburg.

The reason why the departure is moving ‘faster than thought’ is because Doyle has flown back during German football’s winter break period, and as a result, a return means he will have to quarantine for two weeks, missing Hamburg’s training camp.

Further details suggest that the young Englishman does not plan to return from his visit, as his time at the 2. Bundesliga side ‘appears to be coming to an end’.

The youngster is already out of favour at the club and missing such crucial preparation just pushes him further out of the door than he already is.

Doyle was sent on a season-long loan to HSV Hamburg to gain the experience of playing regular first-team football at a senior level.

Things looked to be on the up for the England Under-21 international, with boss Tim Walter tipping the talented midfielder to settle well in Germany when the Manchester City youth product initially joined.

While the situation hasn’t panned out as hoped, Tommy Doyle is certainly a gifted prospect and his possible return will be embraced with open arms at Manchester City, as they look for a more suitable next step for the player.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra