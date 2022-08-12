Skip to main content

Mikel Arteta Refuses To Comment On Kieran Tierney To Manchester City Rumours

Manchester City have been on the search for a left-back ever since they let Oleksandr Zinchenko leave and they have been rumoured with Kieran Tierney now Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has had his say in his press conference.

The Premier League Champions got priced out of their main target Marc Cucurella as they were unwilling to pay £50 million for the Spanish international so turned their attention elsewhere by signing Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht for a fee of £11 million.

Kieran Tierney

Tierney joined Arsenal from Celtic in 2019.

Even though they have signed one left-back Guardiola is keen to sign another one as he views Gomez, who is 21, as a development player hence why they have continued to be linked with several left-backs across Europe and in the Premier League.

Kieran Tierney is the latest full-back that City are rumoured to have an interest in and Arteta in his press conference previewing Arsenal's game against Leicester City had his say on the rumours.

When asked if he had heard about anything involving the potential deal he said: "No and you know I’m not going to be commenting on individual cases."

Kieran Tierney

Tierney now has Oleksandr Zinchenko for competition at Arsenal

Tierney came off the bench for Arsenal in the opening game of the Premier League season to help secure the victory for The Gunners.

City have also been linked with Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves and Raphael Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund as other alternatives to Cucurella with any deal expected to drag on into the last week of the window.

