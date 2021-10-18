    • October 18, 2021
    Mino Raiola Initiates Talks With Man City Over Potential Transfer of €150M Defender

    Mino Raiola is said to have held talks with Manchester City over Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt - whose situation in Turin has turned sour.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    De Ligt’s status as one of Europe's hottest young stars a few years ago was cemented by Ajax's UEFA Champions League semi-final run, in which the Dutchman captained the Amsterdam club at the tender age of 19-years-old.

    That status eventually propelled him towards a big money move to Juventus, where he was seen as a potential successor to the defensive throne sat upon by Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini. 

    However, it is said that the centre-half is not a ‘permanent player’ for the Serie A giants, which in turn has seen him lose his spot as an automatic starter for the Netherlands.

    READ MORE: Rodgers 'in the frame' to replace Pep Guardiola as City boss

    READ MORE: Haaland’s agent to hold talks with City in January over summer move

    As a direct result, de Ligt's super agent Mino Raiola has taken action, in order to potentially find the defender a new home - and unsurprisingly, this has seemingly brought about the mega-wealth of Manchester City. 

    According to information of Calciomercato, and relayed by Sport Witness, Raiola ‘has had some contacts’ with the top European clubs, including Manchester City in regards to the 22-year-old's future.

    Despite that, Juventus appear to be ‘not willing to grant discounts’ for De Ligt, who currently has a release clause of €150 million. 

    READ MORE: City midfielder close to signing new contract

    READ MORE: Juventus 'monitoring' situation of Manchester City star

    While de Ligt is of the right age and skillset to fit the Premier League club's transfer strategy, centre-back is currently a position of great depth for Pep Guardiola - with Ruben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, and Nathan Ake all at his disposal.

    That backlog of central defenders would render any move for de Ligt unlikely.

    To compound that, in recent years, the Etihad hierarchy have been unwilling to work with Mino Raiola, and that fractured relationship has seen the club pull out of negotiations for some of the agent's most high-profile clients in the past. 

