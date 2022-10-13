Report: MLS Star Says He 'Dreams' Of Manchester City Move

It is well known that Manchester City have an increased level of interest in many clubs around the globe, due to their connections with the City Football Group.

The ownership group now controls a total of 11 different football clubs, with Man City being the most prized possession in their portfolio.

Among those clubs are La Liga side Girona, Ligue One club ESTAC Troyes and MLS outfit New York City FC.

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

It has been common practice over the last few years for The Cityzens to snap up any players from those teams that have seemed to be overperforming and sell them for a profit.

Two examples of this would be Jack Harrison and Aaron Mooy, who were purchased from New York City and Melbourne respectively and sold for a substantial amount of profit.

And the Manchester natives may be keen to do the same again, with one certain New York City FC player looking mightily impressive this season.

The player in question is Brazilian winger Talles Magno, who has been on fire for the American outfit this season.

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Magno was signed by the New York side last year from Brazilian club Vasco Da Gama, for a fee believed to be around £6.55million.

While the 20-year-old didn't set the world alight in his first season at the club, he has more than impressed with his contributions this campaign.

This season, the youngster has scored seven goals and provided eight assists- solid numbers for such a young player in an unfamiliar country.

Magno's record this season has brought more attention to the Brazilian, with many wondering if Man City could make a move for the winger if he is to continue improving at his current rate.

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

And it seems as if the player himself would be more than open to a move across the pond. “For sure, all of us who have plans and dreams to be achieved, when we lie on our pillows, we dream of it,” Magno told Super Vasco when asked if he dreams of a move to Man City (as relayed and translated by Sport Witness).

“I’m focused on my team, wanting to grow, focused, to win titles, but I have my dream of playing in Europe. It certainly crosses my mind, yes.”

If Magno continues to develop as a player it would be no surprise to see him move to The Cityzens, who would likely be keen to snap him up for a cut-price fee, given the City Football Group connections between the two clubs.

However, in terms of his his 'dream' of playing in Europe it is likely that this could be elsewhere, with the Mooy and Harrison good examples of the Sky Blues being keen to move these players on for a profit.

