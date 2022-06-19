Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: More Than £35 Million Required For Chelsea To Sign Raheem Sterling

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling will not be joining Chelsea for £35million despite reports claiming Chelsea were 'confident' of securing the England winger. 

It was reported earlier today by Di Marzio that City would be willing to accept a fee as low as £35million for the winger, but new reports have cast doubt upon these figures. 

Raheem Sterling

The England winger is one of the longest standing members of the current blues squad, having spent the better part of a decade at the club, joining in 2015 from Liverpool. 

In that time the 27-year-old has been one of the cityzens most consistent performers, scoring 91 goals for the club. 

The Manchester natives would surely want a fee that reflects Sterling's true quality, even though he is heading into the last year of his contract. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It was hard to see City accepting a low offer for the winger, despite reports from Di Marzio claiming otherwise. 

However, a new report from Sky Sports seems to contradict what their Italian correspondent is claiming. 

Sky's report claims that a fee of closer to £60million will be needed to take Sterling away from the Etihad. 

The report also states that the guarantee of first team football at Chelsea with a World Cup on the horizon may be able to tempt Sterling to join the London side. Sterling's ties to London (having grown up in the city) are also said to be a factor. 

City will be hoping for a quick resolution to Sterling's future as they look to bring in extra funds to secure the signings of Kalvin Phillips and Marc Cucurella. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Gabriel Jesus to depart Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Agree To Gabriel Jesus Departure

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Raheem Sterling is linked to Chelsea
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea To Sign Manchester City Winger Raheem Sterling For £35million

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Interested in Re-Signing Manchester City’s Nathan Aké

By Joseph Murray3 hours ago
imago0009206346h
News

Former Manchester City Striker Mario Balotelli Reveals Reaction To Arsenal Red Card

By Jake Mahon15 hours ago
Rodri in action for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Midfielder Rodri to Sign New Deal

By Dylan Mcbennett18 hours ago
Marc Cucurella for Brighton
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Move Closer to Marc Cucurella Transfer

By Dylan Mcbennett18 hours ago
Zinchenko in action against Watford
Transfer Rumours

Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Set To Leave Manchester City, Everton Interested

By Dylan Mcbennett18 hours ago
Phillips 4
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Handed A Significant Boost In Race For Kalvin Phillips

By Elliot Thompson21 hours ago