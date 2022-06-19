Report: More Than £35 Million Required For Chelsea To Sign Raheem Sterling
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling will not be joining Chelsea for £35million despite reports claiming Chelsea were 'confident' of securing the England winger.
It was reported earlier today by Di Marzio that City would be willing to accept a fee as low as £35million for the winger, but new reports have cast doubt upon these figures.
The England winger is one of the longest standing members of the current blues squad, having spent the better part of a decade at the club, joining in 2015 from Liverpool.
In that time the 27-year-old has been one of the cityzens most consistent performers, scoring 91 goals for the club.
The Manchester natives would surely want a fee that reflects Sterling's true quality, even though he is heading into the last year of his contract.
It was hard to see City accepting a low offer for the winger, despite reports from Di Marzio claiming otherwise.
However, a new report from Sky Sports seems to contradict what their Italian correspondent is claiming.
Sky's report claims that a fee of closer to £60million will be needed to take Sterling away from the Etihad.
The report also states that the guarantee of first team football at Chelsea with a World Cup on the horizon may be able to tempt Sterling to join the London side. Sterling's ties to London (having grown up in the city) are also said to be a factor.
City will be hoping for a quick resolution to Sterling's future as they look to bring in extra funds to secure the signings of Kalvin Phillips and Marc Cucurella.
