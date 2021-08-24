"My Understand Is..." - Journalist Provides Update on Bernardo Silva Future Amid AC Milan Links

A new update on the future of Bernardo Silva has provided a more accurate view of reports linking the midfielder with a move to AC Milan during the final days of the transfer window.

The Portuguese midfielder has long been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium this summer, with the understanding being that Silva has fallen 'unhappy' with the lifestyle in Manchester and England over the past two seasons.

However, given the financial problems at many clubs across Europe this summer, realistic destinations for Bernardo Silva that could move him closer to home are few and far between.

Nevertheless, in recent days, there have been growing suggestions from both England and Italy that Serie A giants AC Milan could make a proposal to the player and Manchester City - which some going as far as to say that 'personal terms' had been agreed.

READ MORE: Harry Kane holds 'fear' over Man City switch this summer

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva's summer intentions made clear amid uncertainty

Jonathan Smith of Goal however, has seemingly denied any suggestion that Bernardo Silva is close to a move to AC Milan during the final few days of the ongoing summer transfer window.

Writing on social media on Tuesday, Smith states, "My understanding is that there is no expectation that he [Bernardo Silva] will be moving there [AC Milan]."

READ MORE: Harry Kane employs new PR firm amid Man City transfer links

READ MORE: Club president provides damning valuation amid City interest in striker

With Bernardo Silva still seemingly on the hunt for a Manchester City exit this summer, and super agent Jorge Mendes looking to find a potential suitor in the remaining days of the ongoing window, the options for the player are limited.

There has been a feeling throughout the summer that Silva would lean towards a switch to Spain, however finances in La Liga have been a stumbling block, with Manchester City looking for a fee in excess of €60 million.

At present, there remains a feeling that the most likely destination is Atletico Madrid, especially with Saul Niguez attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea in the Premier League.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra