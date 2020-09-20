SI.com
"My understanding is there was some recent interest from Man City" - Former player hints at interest in Premier League star

Former Manchester City player Micah Richards has claimed there was interest in Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, as per comments in the Mail.

Richards, who has recently become a full time pundit on Sky Sports, was speaking with the Mail following Jack Grealish's decision to extend his contract with his boyhood club until 2025.

He said; “Plenty of clubs have looked at Jack [Grealish] down the years. My understanding is there was some recent interest from Manchester City and if anyone had asked my opinion, my reply would have been short: ‘Sign him!’" 

Towards the end of last season, Pep Guardiola claimed Manchester City did not need to spend money on a new midfielder in the upcoming transfer window. Despite the departure of David Silva, the Catalan boss felt Phil Foden was ready to take the legendary Spaniard's place in the squad.

However, it seems as though at some point in the recent past, discussions were held regarding the possibility of signing the talented midfielder - who has also been strongly linked with a move to city rivals Manchester United.

