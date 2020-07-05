Napoli chairman sets price for Man City target - players agent causing issues

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has set an initial price of €45 million, rising to €60-70 million in add ons, for Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Duncan Castles on the Transfer Podcast.

The centre-back has been on the radar of the club for a while now, and a move to Manchester is looking ever more likely with every passing day. One major issue with the deal is City having to negotiate with Aurelio De Laurentiis - a man who has caused major issues in past deals.

(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

However, the chairman has seemingly accepted one of their star men could leave this summer, and has set an initial valuation of €45 million, which could rise to €60-70 million in add ons.

The issue is now with the player's agent, in particular commission complications. With Koulibaly recently changing representatives, it may take a bit longer for a deal between the two clubs to come to fruition.

-----

