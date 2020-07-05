Napoli chairman sets price for Man City target - players agent causing issues
harryasiddall
Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has set an initial price of €45 million, rising to €60-70 million in add ons, for Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Duncan Castles on the Transfer Podcast.
The centre-back has been on the radar of the club for a while now, and a move to Manchester is looking ever more likely with every passing day. One major issue with the deal is City having to negotiate with Aurelio De Laurentiis - a man who has caused major issues in past deals.
However, the chairman has seemingly accepted one of their star men could leave this summer, and has set an initial valuation of €45 million, which could rise to €60-70 million in add ons.
The issue is now with the player's agent, in particular commission complications. With Koulibaly recently changing representatives, it may take a bit longer for a deal between the two clubs to come to fruition.
-----
