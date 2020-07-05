City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Napoli chairman sets price for Man City target - players agent causing issues

harryasiddall

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has set an initial price of €45 million, rising to €60-70 million in add ons, for Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Duncan Castles on the Transfer Podcast.

The centre-back has been on the radar of the club for a while now, and a move to Manchester is looking ever more likely with every passing day. One major issue with the deal is City having to negotiate with Aurelio De Laurentiis - a man who has caused major issues in past deals.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

However, the chairman has seemingly accepted one of their star men could leave this summer, and has set an initial valuation of €45 million, which could rise to €60-70 million in add ons. 

The issue is now with the player's agent, in particular commission complications. With Koulibaly recently changing representatives, it may take a bit longer for a deal between the two clubs to come to fruition. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

 

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Exclusive: Tommy Doyle on marking Kevin De Bruyne, a potential Premier League debut, and following Foden's path

There are few things fans of Manchester City enjoy more than seeing youth progress through the ranks and begin to make their mark in the first-team. Even more so for a local lad. Tommy Doyle is a name that has been on the lips of Blues fans for some time now and that does not look set to change anytime soon.

Jack Heale

Ask The Opposition - Southampton vs Manchester City (w/@TheSaintsView)

Having inflicted the joint highest defeat on a Premier League Champion with Thursday nights win, many will hope that City can take that momentum into Sunday’s game on the South coast where they meet Southampton. We spoke to Dan from The Saints View to get his thoughts and feelings on all the necessary questions pre-match...

Harry Winters

The Big Match Preview: Southampton vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Following a stunning victory at home to Liverpool on Thursday, Manchester City now turn their attentions to the south coast to face Southampton.

Rob Milarvie

Predicted Team: Southampton vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City travel to the south coast this Sunday evening to face an in-form Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium. Here's how we think Guardiola will line up for this one...

Rob Milarvie

Man City manager Pep Guardiola 'in love' with La Liga forward as club considers €75m bid

Pep Guardiola is reported to be a huge admirer of Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal, claim MundoDeportivo.

markgough96

Man City set to send scouts to watch winger in German Cup Final - Liverpool, Man United & Everton also interested

Bayern Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey is being targeted by four Premier League clubs, with scouts set to watch him in action, report the Mirror.

markgough96

Man City star set to snub Barcelona interest and sign new five-year deal - wages to triple

Manchester City starlet Eric Garcia is set to sign a new five-year deal with the club following positive talks in recent days, according to an exclusive report by the Sun.

Freddie Pye

by

dan burcea

Man City identify new left-back target after baulking at Leicester City's £75m valuation of Ben Chilwell

Everton's Lucas Digne has emerged as an alternative target to Leciester City's Ben Chilwell for Pep Guardiola, say ESPN.

markgough96

by

Robuk

Barcelona 'negotiating' for the return of Man City starlet this summer

Barcelona are 'negotiating' with Manchester City over the return of former academy graduate Eric Garcia this summer.

harryasiddall

Man City agree terms with Serie A star ahead of potential €80m deal

Manchester City have agreed personal terms with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly says Sam Lee, as the Athletic journalist revealed City's upcoming transfer plans.

markgough96