Napoli chairman to meet centre-back's agent to discuss final offer of €70 million from Man City

Aurelio De Laurentiis and Fali Ramadani will meet over the weekend to discuss the situation surrounding Kalidou Koulibaly; where City are expected to present their final offer of €70 million, according to CalcioMercato.

This long-winded transfer saga looks to be edging towards it's conclusion - and it could go either way. Either Aurelio De Laurentiis finally caves in and accepts City's offer, or the Senegalese captain remains a Napoli player.

The bitterness from the saga which saw the Blues' deal for Jorginho snatched from them by Premier League rivals Chelsea seems ever-present. ADL is widely known as a strict negotiator, and seemingly a headache for the City hierarchy when trying to close this deal.

CalcioMercato say the agent of Koulibaly - Fali Ramadani - will this weekend present an offer of €70 million, which City want a 'yes or no' answer from Napoli. This may turn out to be an issue, with the club previously valuing their key man at €80 million.

