City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Napoli chief states club's asking price for in-demand centre-back - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #5

Danny Lardner

Day five of the summer transfer window has drawn to a close, and despite being a relatively quiet day, it brings with it plenty of news around Manchester City's centre-back options for the upcoming season, as well as one current player who may make way to allow the arrival of a new star at the Etihad.

Here's your complete round-up of how day five panned out in the world of transfers for Manchester City...

FIVE

-----

Gimme Gimme Gimme-nez

Both Manchester City and Chelsea are 'closely following' the Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez, according to Rodrigo Faez from ESPN. The Spanish club, however, don't want to negotiate below the Uruguayan's €120 million release clause. 

Gimenez has been in Madrid since 2013, when he was bought from Danubio FC in Uruguay's 1st division for less than €1 million euros in 2013. He has since developed into one of the most promising players in Europe, winning a La Liga title for Atletico as well as appearing in two Champions League finals.

Robbing Rangers

Rangers and Scotland youth international striker Adedire Mebude is set to join Manchester City's youth academy after reportedly turning down a professional contract at Ibrox, according to Football Insider.

Not much is known about the 16-year-old forward, but Manchester City's recruitment of young players has been impressive in the last decade. Whether their appointments go on to make appearances for the first team or are simply sold on for profit, the City Football Group's system does appear to be working well.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Outrageous Aurelio

The player who has received the most coverage from his links to Manchester City has been Kalidou Koulibaly. The Napoli defender is probably at the top of City's wishlist, but the Serie A club are reportedly unwilling to budge on their high valuation of the Senegalese captain.

The Athletic's Manchester City correspondent Sam Lee spoke about the Koulibaly transfer on the Blue Moon podcast, saying:

"One of the messages that I’ve got from someone I trust is they don’t want to pay what Napoli are asking. But probably from my best source, he thinks they will pay. I do think they will pay..."

He added that the club "don't want another Harry Maguire", in the sense that they are unwilling to haggle over a few million pounds and then miss out on a good player.

Napoli president - and prominent film producer - Aurelio de Laurentiis, has spoken more about the player, as relayed by Di Marzio. The Italian said:

"Kalidou is an excellent person, of course, I would be sorry to lose him. There is a time for everything, even to separate. But 90 million on the table is not there and in any case, it takes two [people] to separate.” 

The president seems to state that he is still entirely opposed to lowering the transfer fee, but given the fee is paid he would allow the centre-back to depart for the Etihad...

parma-calcio-v-ssc-napoli-serie-a

The Fight For Eric

While Manchester City have been linked with several top-class defenders, talk has turned to a potential departure that would make room for any potential new arrival at the Etihad Stadium.

Barcelona, according to Goal, have made Eric Garcia their top transfer priority, but Manchester City still want to tie down the Spanish defender to a new long-term contract. 

Garcia has made huge steps to becoming a mainstay in Guardiola's side, and has continually impressed in the Catalan's backline, putting in performances well beyond his years, in the Premier League, domestic Cups, and in the Champions League.

The 19-year-old joined Manchester City from Barcelona in 2017, departing their famous La Masia academy to join City and has since made 22 appearances for the first team.

Moving Seriously...

Finally, we move on to a relatively new name in the hunt for Manchester City's next centre-back, but one that provokes plenty of excitement for City fans.

City have 'moved seriously’ to sign Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos this summer, according to El Desmarque in Spain, as relayed by Sport Witness. Despite holding informal talks with the La Liga club, they know a deal for the 27-year-old will be difficult.

It is ‘feasible’, therefore, that Manchester City will focus on signing someone else. It seems as though all depends on whether or not Txiki Begiristain is willing to shell out the extra pounds for their top target, Koulibaly.

Despite the probable transfer of Nathan Ake, City are still on the hunt for a top-level centre-back to target Aymeric Laporte, and it looks as though either Carlos or Koulibaly will be the chosen man for the job.

sevilla-fc-v-valencia-cf-la-liga

-----

You can follow the author on Twitter here: @dannyldnr

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Revealed: The pledge Pep Guardiola made to Ferran Torres, and how Man City agreed a deal in just three days

Txiki Begiristain has closed the deal to bring Valencia winger Ferran Torres to the Etihad Stadium after just three days of negotiations, according to The Times.

Nathan Allen

Man City negotiating a purchase option with Portuguese giants for young winger - €12 million fee mentioned

Manchester City and Sporting Lisbon have been in close negotiations for youngster Pedro Porro (20), who is seeking a two-year loan deal at the Portuguese club.

Sam Puddephatt

Why Jürgen Klopp is Wrong: The CAS Appeal was a Good Day for Football

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp thought that the CAS verdict in favour of City represented ‘a bad day’ for football. The full details of the case have now been released. And there is only one fair and rational conclusion. Klopp is wrong. The upholding of City’s appeal was a good day for football. Here’s why…

markgough96

Man City complete the signing of young right-back - player to immediately go out on loan

Manchester City have completed the signing of 19-year-old Mechelen youngster Issa Kabore. The right-back will be immediately loaned back to his former club on a one-year deal.

Sam Puddephatt

Man City agree five-year deal with centre-back - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #4

As day four of the transfer window commenced, it was yet another hectic day of Manchester City transfer news. City Football Group were once again active as well as some major first team additions were all but wrapped up. Here is your complete day four transfer round-up.

Adam Booker

Man City set to open fresh contract talks with centre-back

Manchester City are set to open contract talks with defender Tosin Adarabioyo, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Danny Lardner

Man City have 'enough money' for La Liga centre-back - Liverpool and Bayern Munich also interested

Manchester City will have 'enough money' at their disposal to complete a deal for Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos, according to the Spanish outlet Diario AS.

Danny Lardner

Man City join Manchester United in sending 'firm offer' for French left-back - player has visited 'several training grounds'

Manchester City and Manchester United have both sent 'firm offers' to the representative of highly-rated Angers left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri this week, according to the latest reports from France.

Freddie Pye

Man City have a bid accepted for key centre-back target - £41 million fee mentioned

Bournemouth have accepted a deal from Manchester City in the region of £41 million for centre-back Nathan Aké.

harryasiddall

Man City's offer for Serie A star deemed 'entirely unacceptable' as talks between the two sides stall

Manchester City's pursuit for Kalidou Koulibaly may have hit a roadblock, as their offer for the Senegalese captain will reportedly not go above the 'entirely unacceptable' value of €65 million.

Danny Lardner