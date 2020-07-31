Napoli chief states club's asking price for in-demand centre-back - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #5

Day five of the summer transfer window has drawn to a close, and despite being a relatively quiet day, it brings with it plenty of news around Manchester City's centre-back options for the upcoming season, as well as one current player who may make way to allow the arrival of a new star at the Etihad.

Here's your complete round-up of how day five panned out in the world of transfers for Manchester City...

Gimme Gimme Gimme-nez

Both Manchester City and Chelsea are 'closely following' the Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez, according to Rodrigo Faez from ESPN. The Spanish club, however, don't want to negotiate below the Uruguayan's €120 million release clause.

Gimenez has been in Madrid since 2013, when he was bought from Danubio FC in Uruguay's 1st division for less than €1 million euros in 2013. He has since developed into one of the most promising players in Europe, winning a La Liga title for Atletico as well as appearing in two Champions League finals.

Robbing Rangers

Rangers and Scotland youth international striker Adedire Mebude is set to join Manchester City's youth academy after reportedly turning down a professional contract at Ibrox, according to Football Insider.

Not much is known about the 16-year-old forward, but Manchester City's recruitment of young players has been impressive in the last decade. Whether their appointments go on to make appearances for the first team or are simply sold on for profit, the City Football Group's system does appear to be working well.

(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Outrageous Aurelio

The player who has received the most coverage from his links to Manchester City has been Kalidou Koulibaly. The Napoli defender is probably at the top of City's wishlist, but the Serie A club are reportedly unwilling to budge on their high valuation of the Senegalese captain.

The Athletic's Manchester City correspondent Sam Lee spoke about the Koulibaly transfer on the Blue Moon podcast, saying:

"One of the messages that I’ve got from someone I trust is they don’t want to pay what Napoli are asking. But probably from my best source, he thinks they will pay. I do think they will pay..."



He added that the club "don't want another Harry Maguire", in the sense that they are unwilling to haggle over a few million pounds and then miss out on a good player.

Napoli president - and prominent film producer - Aurelio de Laurentiis, has spoken more about the player, as relayed by Di Marzio. The Italian said:

"Kalidou is an excellent person, of course, I would be sorry to lose him. There is a time for everything, even to separate. But 90 million on the table is not there and in any case, it takes two [people] to separate.”



The president seems to state that he is still entirely opposed to lowering the transfer fee, but given the fee is paid he would allow the centre-back to depart for the Etihad...

The Fight For Eric

While Manchester City have been linked with several top-class defenders, talk has turned to a potential departure that would make room for any potential new arrival at the Etihad Stadium.

Barcelona, according to Goal, have made Eric Garcia their top transfer priority, but Manchester City still want to tie down the Spanish defender to a new long-term contract.



Garcia has made huge steps to becoming a mainstay in Guardiola's side, and has continually impressed in the Catalan's backline, putting in performances well beyond his years, in the Premier League, domestic Cups, and in the Champions League.

The 19-year-old joined Manchester City from Barcelona in 2017, departing their famous La Masia academy to join City and has since made 22 appearances for the first team.

Moving Seriously...

Finally, we move on to a relatively new name in the hunt for Manchester City's next centre-back, but one that provokes plenty of excitement for City fans.

City have 'moved seriously’ to sign Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos this summer, according to El Desmarque in Spain, as relayed by Sport Witness. Despite holding informal talks with the La Liga club, they know a deal for the 27-year-old will be difficult.

It is ‘feasible’, therefore, that Manchester City will focus on signing someone else. It seems as though all depends on whether or not Txiki Begiristain is willing to shell out the extra pounds for their top target, Koulibaly.



Despite the probable transfer of Nathan Ake, City are still on the hunt for a top-level centre-back to target Aymeric Laporte, and it looks as though either Carlos or Koulibaly will be the chosen man for the job.

