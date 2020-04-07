City Xtra
Serie A midfielder 'close' to both Man City and Real Madrid - talks between camps already underway

Danny Lardner

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz is ‘close to’ both Manchester City and Real Madrid; and talks are already taking place with the player’s camp and Napoli, according to reports from SPORT as relayed by Sport Witness.

The coveted 24-year-old has recently had his price tag lowered by Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis to just over £50 million. The price drop may reflect Ruiz' desire to leave the club.

ssc-napoli-v-fc-barcelona-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-first-leg (1)
(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Despite City's interest, Ruiz has been courted by Spanish giants Real Madrid, who have recently "shown interest" in bringing the midfielder back to his home country. 

Ruiz' agent Alvaro Torres told Canal Sur Radio, “It’s obvious that there are many important clubs that have asked about him, he has spent three years at a high level.

brescia-calcio-v-ssc-napoli-serie-a (1)
(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

“Yes, it’s true that Real has shown interest," he said. "But right now, he must focus on his team. This summer, we will see. He is a midfielder who will mark an era.” Torres also revealed that Napoli have no release clause set for the Spanish international.

