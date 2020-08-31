Napoli ready to close the deal or 'at least find an agreement' with Man City over star defender

According to reports from Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sports Italia, Napoli are ready to close the deal, or at 'least reach an agreement' with Manchester City for Kalidou Koulibaly.

The 29-year-old defender has had a rumoured price tag of £70M slapped on him by Napoli Club President Aurelio De Laurentiis, who City have found tough to negotiate with in this deal as well as past deals.

The two clubs have been negotiating through the players' agent Fali Ramadani as an intermediary, which has slowed negotiations down tremendously. The Premier League club will look to offer close to £70M asking price with possible performance and achievement bonuses on top.

The Senegalese centre-back played and scored in a friendly for the Napoli's reserve team over the weekend, which could further hammer home the idea that the Italian side is preparing for next season without their star defender.

