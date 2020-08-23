SI.com
City Xtra
Napoli 'ready to sit down and close deal' with Man City for Kalidou Koulibaly - agreement too late to sign Arsenal target

Freddie Pye

Napoli are reportedly 'ready to sit down and close a deal' with Manchester City for Kalidou Koulibaly, according to the latest reports from Italy, however the agreement has come too late for the Italian side to sign their number one replacement target.

In what could be a decisive seven days for the future of the 29-year-old centre-back, reports appear to be picking up and seemingly in favour of Manchester City's pursuit of their number one defensive target. After some less than convincing claims from corners of Italian press, it does seem as though despite the long wait for City fans, Koulibaly will end up in the Sky Blue of the Premier League side.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport as relayed by popular Napoli news aggregator SSCNapoliNews, Napoli are now ready to sit down with Manchester City and close the deal for Kalidou Koulibaly. As suspected, it does appear as though notorious hard negotiator Aurelio De Laurentiis is not directly involved in talks between the two parties, with the report highlighting that it will be Napoli's sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli that will front the conversation.

ssc-napoli-v-bologna-fc-serie-a

Unfortunately for the part of the Serie A club, the agreement between the two parties looks to have come too late for Napoli to secure the signing of their number one centre-back replacement target in Lille's Gabriel - who looks to be just moments away from completing a switch to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, this according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

All in all, the pursuit of Kalidou Koulibaly is coming to a close, and we should now only be a matter of days away from official confirmation from all parties that a deal has been completed. As per previous reports, fans can expect the Senegalese international to complete his move for a club record fee in the region of €70 million before performance-related bonuses.

