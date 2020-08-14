Napoli set asking price from star defender - Man City still hopeful of negotiating the fee.

Manchester City are reportedly still 'serious' about the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly, despite Napoli's asking price of at least €70M plus bonuses proving to be a stumbling block in negotiations, according to Repubblica as relayed by Sport Witness.

Koulibaly 'dreams' of such a move to the Premier League and the players' agent, Fali Ramadani, believes that City are willing to pay up to €70M for the defender's services.

Pep Guardiola has identified the Senegalese defender as his top priority signing this summer, in an attempt to sure up a shaky backline. However, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' valuation of the player has been far greater than City's, who are still confident that a deal can be completed for €65M.

The relationship between De Laurentiis and Manchester City is rumoured to be choppy, with the Citizens struggling to negotiate a deal for Jorginho in the past. Despite this, it is probable that a deal will be completed at some point in the coming weeks, but at what price? It's still anybody's guess.

