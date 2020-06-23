City Xtra
Napoli star believes in 'strong chance' of signing for Man City this summer - reduced fee mentioned

Freddie Pye

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly believes there is a 'strong chance' of signing for Manchester City this summer, according to sources close to the player, as reported by Duncan Castles on the Transfer Window Podcast.

It is a well-known fact that Etihad officials will be on the search for one, if not two, central defenders this summer, following the struggles of current defensive options as well as the departure and failure to replace Vincent Kompany last summer. One of the most-talked about potential signings is Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

According to Duncan Castles on the Transfer Window Podcast, sources close to the player have stated that Kalidou Koulibaly himself believes there is a 'strong chance' he will sign for Manchester City this summer - especially given the noise and efforts being made by the club, not just in the 29-year-old, but also centre-backs of his quality and stature in world football.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Napoli are believed to be prepared to sell the defender, and have been on the search for viable replacements, however it is not expected that their 'pre-COVID' valuation of €100-€120 million will be substantially reduced to the €60 million mark. 

Other reports have suggested that Manchester City are keeping their transfer movements under wraps, given the financial uncertainty that clouds football as a result of the global pandemic and subsequent postponement of the game. However, some names continue to crop up in European reports, with the likes of Ruben Dias and Pau Torres among those names.

-----

