Napoli star has his ‘suitcases ready’ to travel and sign for Man City as soon as he’s given approval

Adam Booker

Corrier Mezziogiorno report that Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has his ‘suitcases ready’ to travel and sign for Manchester City as soon as he’s given approval. 

The defender's desire for the move is turning more into an obsession with each day that passes. Negotiations are moving slowly but reports from La Gazetta dello Sport suggest that City are prepared to raise their Kalidou Koulibaly offer to €70M plus €5M in add-ons, which Napoli would accept. A deal could be done by the weekend.

(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

The 29 year-old defender has agreed personal terms with the Premier League club - €9M plus €3M in bonuses per season.

It is widely reported that Koulibaly’s agent Fali Ramadani has been acting as an intermediary between the clubs throughout the negotiations, slowing them down. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has recently tested positive for COVID-19, which may slow them down even further.

