Napoli Star Names Man City As One of Three Clubs in Europe That He Would Leave Serie A For

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has reportedly told one Italian journalist that he would only leave the club if he were to be joining Manchester City or one of two other European giants.

It feels like an age ago now when Manchester City were last linked with Kalidou Koulibaly.

It was a transfer saga that dominated the 2020 summer transfer window. The Blues were in desperate need of a centre-back and the Senegalese international seemed to fit the required ability.

Since then however, Manchester City's defence has been totally transformed and is now widely regarded as one of the best in the Premier League. That is mainly down to the signing of Ruben Dias - seemingly the club's third choice in that particular window.

Putting Kalidou Koulibaly's ability aside, the failed pursuit of the Napoli star allowed Etihad officials to ultimately sign Ruben Dias, who has since gone on to win the FWA and Premier League Footballer of the Season in his maiden campaign.

Nearly two years on and Manchester City and Kalidou Koulibaly's names have been mentioned in the same report once again, but this time for a completely different reason.

According to Italian journalist Valter De Maggio, whose report has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Koulibaly would never betray Napoli with a move to Serie A rivals Juventus.

However, the only three clubs the 30-year-old would consider leaving Naples for are Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

It's probably fair to say that ship has sailed in regards to Manchester City.

The club is in a fantastic position in central defence, with four world-class options at Pep Guardiola's disposal. Also taking into account their low average age, a move for Koulibaly now looks further away than ever.

That's not even taking into account the club's issue with Napoli's chairman, Aurelio de Laurentiis.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra