Nathan Ake to 'consider his options' this summer ahead of possible Man City exit

Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake is set to 'consider his options' this summer - just 12 months after joining the club from Championship outfit AFC Bournemouth.

The 26 year-old has struggled to firmly establish himself in Pep Guardiola's starting eleven this season, with injury problems hampering his progress during the crucial winter months of the campaign.

When Ake has played, he has impressed, and Manchester City supporters will almost certainly be very satisfied by his performance return on the field when granted opportunities.

While also transitioning to the very top level of English football, Nathan Ake has also found himself having to adapt to a number of centre-back partners, and on more than one occasion, adapting to a whole new position after covering at left-back.

However, the latest reports from Nathan Ake's home country suggests that the Dutchman may look for a move elsewhere this summer, with the sole aim of securing more frequent game time in mind.

According to Dutch news outlet Voetbal International, as relayed and translated by Sport Witness on Monday, Aké will ‘start to consider his options’ in the summer.

It is claimed that the Dutch international ‘knows it will be very difficult’ to get into the starting eleven at the Etihad Stadium due to the persistent success of Ruben Dias and John Stones' partnership at the back.

In addition, the player knows he is behind Aymeric Laporte in the centre-back pecking order, while Pep Guardiola also prefers João Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko in the left-back position - where Ake has operated on more than one occasion this campaign.

Thus, Aké ‘will start to consider his options’ at the club. He knows Guardiola ‘has little reason’ to change things and will only get a chance in the ‘absence of a rival’ like with Stones absence through suspension against Crystal Palace.

It is however reaffirmed that the former Bournemouth and Chelsea man was ‘very happy’ last summer upon being handed a ‘second chance’ in the Premier League with Manchester City, and the report credits a ‘personal conversation’ with manager Pep Guardiola as being the reason why the Etihad club were selected as his go-to destination ahead of other unnamed potential suitors.

The report translated by Sport Witness goes on to state that Nathan Ake was well aware of the competition for places at the club, and ‘entered the competition in good spirits’. Ake reportedly ‘felt Guardiola’s confidence’ and knew that his footballing ability would be a good fit.

It is very difficult to imagine a scenario where Nathan Ake would actively seek to move away from the club, such is the admiration for him from the part of manager Pep Guardiola - even more so after his showing against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking after the game to the press, Guardiola said of Ake, "He was one of the reasons I am so personally satisfied. I love the nice guys and he is one of the nicest but he struggled a lot this season with injuries."

The Catalan boss continued, “I am pleased for all of us. Defensively he was incredibly focused, defending the ball like it was his last in his life. We need him to maintain rhythm and no injuries. I am sure in the end of this season he will helps us a lot.”

