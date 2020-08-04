Nathan Ake to join Man City 'within the next week' - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #9

It's been the biggest day yet in Manchester City's 2020 summer transfer window, as their first signing of the season was announced, along with the usual speculation regarding several outgoings and yet more arrivals.

Here's a round-up of every piece of news and gossip from a busy 24 hours...

Mad Fer It

Rumours intensified throughout the day that the signing of Ferran Torres from Valencia was imminent, and at 8:00PM, Manchester City finally confirmed that the Spanish wonderkid had made the move to the Etihad Stadium.

Although there's no official news yet regarding his shirt number, respected Manchester City journalist Sam Lee of the Athletic claimed that the 20-year-old he may want to take David Silva's iconic #21 when he arrives at the club early next month.

This transfer could be partially funded by any Manchester United signing of Jadon Sancho, with several outlets stating that Manchester City have a 15% sell-on clause on the Borussia Dortmund winger, who moved from the Etihad to Germany in 2017. The reported fee for Sancho currently stands at over £100m.

Cut-Price Eric?!

The other big news of the day revolves around Eric García, who continues to be linked with both a move to Barcelona, as well as an extension at the Etihad Stadium. Journalist Adrián Sánchez claims that the teenager will sit down with City officials to discuss his future after the Champions League mini-tournament in Lisbon, but Barcelona could offer as much as €10m plus bonuses for the defender.

HeartAke for Bournemouth

There's also been further updates on the ongoing saga linking Manchester City with Bournemouth defender Nathan Aké. The Sun are reporting that the Cherries expect their Dutch defender to be in a Sky Blue shirt within the next week. Sky Sports are also claiming that Aké is not far from joining City and that the club will sign at least one more player this summer.

A late update from James Ducker at the Telegraph reiterated claims, stating Nathan Ake is expected to undergo a medical and sign a contract with Manchester City, once he returns from holiday in the days ahead. This was combined with further updates on the situation surrounding additional central defenders.

Pep Guardiola reportedly also wants to sign another central defender, but the pursuit of Kalidou Koulibaly is far from straightforward - Napoli's £75m price tag is considered excessive. Diego Carlos and Pau Torres are also on Manchester City's radar.



Back in for Felix?!

The Athletic have come out with some interesting news regarding another potential position Manchester City are looking to strengthen this window: striker.

Reportedly, several options have been monitored over the last eighteen months and an enquiry was even made to Atletico Madrid about their young forward Joao Felix. The profile describe by the Athletic was either a playmaker or false nine with a good scoring record, or a more traditional No 9 who is strong and skilful.

600-goal forward in demand

Steven Gerrard's Rangers are attempting to poach Manchester City's young English striker Charlie McNeill - whom various outlets have claimed has scored over 600 goals so far in his young career.

According to The Mail, the 16-year-old has caught the eye of the Scottish side, who have reportedly already opened talks with Pep Guardiola's club, while RB Leipzig and Manchester United have also looked into the possibility of signing the teenager.

A loan AND an extension

Finally, The Mirror have reported that Manchester City's young winger Jack Harrison will return to Leeds United for a third time for the 2020/21 season - and this could be the final time, as the newly-promoted club will look to buy Harrison on a permanent deal at the end of the campaign.

However, it's still expected that the player will sign a new contract at the Etihad Stadium before returning to the newly-promoted Premier League on loan.

