Report: Nathan Ake's Transfer From Manchester City To Chelsea 'Not Far Off'

Nathan Ake's move away from Manchester City has edged closer, according to reports. The centre back has been at City for less than two years, but the Dutchman is widely expected to leave the club in the coming weeks. 

Ake has been consistently linked with a move back to Stamford Bridge over the last few months, and it now appears a transfer is close to being completed. 

The Netherlands international started his senior career with Chelsea, having signed for the club as a teenager in 2011. Ake spent six years with the club but struggled for regular game-time, leaving London for Bournemouth in 2017. 

The Dutchman impressed in his spell at the Cherries, so much so that City decided to pay £41million for the centre back in 2020. Since joining the Cityzens Ake has never been a regular starter, but has been a solid performer whenever he's been called upon. 

It appears Ake's performances in his limited game-time have been enough to convince his former club to re-sign him. Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports is reporting that Dutchman's transfer is 'getting closer', stating that the two clubs 'are not far off' agreeing on a fee for the defender. 

Ake's move to Chelsea may cause some annoyance amongst the City fanbase. Given that the Sky Blues have already sold Raheem Sterling to the London club, there is an argument that City are helping to strengthen potential title rivals. 

However, the Ake transfer does feel slightly less significant than the Sterling sale. While the winger was one of City's top scorers last season, Ake wasn't a regular starter and losing him arguably doesn't have as big of an impact on the shape of the squad, in comparison to Sterling's departure. 

