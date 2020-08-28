Negotiations for Napoli centre-back on a 'stand-by phase' - Man City prioritising the signing of Barcelona star

Negotiations for Napoli star, Kalidou Koulibaly are on a 'stand-by phase' as Manchester City are looking to prioritise the signing of Lionel Messi from Barcelona, according to Corriere Dello Sport as relayed by CalcioNapoli.

It's a well known fact that Manchester City would like to sign the Senegalese star, but any deal will be difficult considering the bad relations built when the club wanted to buy the now Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Since news broke that Lionel Messi wanted to leave Barcelona earlier this week - and Manchester City were seen as his preferred destination - everything surrounding Kalidou Koulibaly seems to have taken a backseat.

Now, Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport suggest that the negotiations are on a 'stand-by' phase as Manchester City look to strike what would almost certainly be one of the biggest deals in the history of football.

That's not to say Kalidou Koulibaly won't become a Manchester City player. That deal does appear to be heading in a positive direction in favour of the Premier League side, however a deal may now take slightly longer than anticipated.



