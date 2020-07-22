Negotiations 'slowly progressing' between Man City and La Liga club - 'getting closer' to asking price

Negotiations between Manchester City and Valencia are 'slowly progressing' in their talks for Ferran Torres, according to reports in Spain, and the Premier League side are 'getting closer' to a desired transfer fee.

The two clubs have been swaying back and forth in their discussions over a potential agreement for the transfer of the 20-year-old winger in recent weeks, and despite a reported 'total agreement' with Torres and his representatives, a fee for the player is still up in the air.

According to Wednesday's edition of Superdeporte, both Manchester City and Valencia are 'still in contact' and the negotiation is 'progressing', albeit slowly. It is suggested that the Premier League side are 'getting closer' to a sum more desirable to the Spanish club.

It is suggested that Pep Guardiola himself has a 'very strong commitment' to the signing of the 20-year-old winger, and Manchester City are aware that in order to secure the player's services for next season, they will have to 'significantly improve' their offer. Perhaps a positive on negotiations is that the relationship between the two clubs is described as being 'good', according to Superdeporte.

As is usually the case with any player in demand, additional clubs are also thrown into the hat to further add suspense to the saga. Superdeporte suggest that not only are Manchester United and AC Milan interested in Ferran Torres, but the player has also been 'offered' to fellow La Liga club Atletico Madrid

That being said, Manchester City remain ahead in the race due to the pull of Pep Guardiola and the economic potential that comes with a transfer to the Etihad Stadium.

Everything appears to be heading in the right direction from the viewpoint of Manchester City, although due to the insistence to involve midfielder Yangel Herrera in a deal, this one may still have a long way to go before we see Torres donning the sky blue shirt.

