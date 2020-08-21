New Barcelona manager makes Man City defender 'a priority signing'

Eric Garcia is a 'priority' target for Ronald Koeman at Barcelona, with the new boss desperate for the signing to be completed 'as soon as possible', according to AS via Sport Witness.

It is still not clear whether Barca will meet the asking price of €23M for the young defender - who has just been called up to the Spanish senior national side. Reports had suggested that the Catalan giants were unwilling to pay over €20M, and a deal including players to exchange has also been touted.

(Photo by Franck Fife/Pool via Getty Images)

There is also the possibility of Barcelona waiting until next summer, and signing Garcia as a free agent; however, with Koeman keen to rebuild the Blaugrana backline, it is likely that an official bid will be made soon.

Whether a deal for Garcia will be complicated by the backroom changes at Barcelona remains to be seen, with director of football Eric Abidal also losing his job this week.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra