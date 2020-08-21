SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

New Barcelona manager makes Man City defender 'a priority signing'

Jack Walker

Eric Garcia is a 'priority' target for Ronald Koeman at Barcelona, with the new boss desperate for the signing to be completed 'as soon as possible', according to AS via Sport Witness.

It is still not clear whether Barca will meet the asking price of €23M for the young defender - who has just been called up to the Spanish senior national side. Reports had suggested that the Catalan giants were unwilling to pay over €20M, and a deal including players to exchange has also been touted.

manchester-city-v-lyon-uefa-champions-league-quarter-final (4)
(Photo by Franck Fife/Pool via Getty Images)

There is also the possibility of Barcelona waiting until next summer, and signing Garcia as a free agent; however, with Koeman keen to rebuild the Blaugrana backline, it is likely that an official bid will be made soon.

Whether a deal for Garcia will be complicated by the backroom changes at Barcelona remains to be seen, with director of football Eric Abidal also losing his job this week.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"Sometimes it’s time for change.” - Yaya Toure talks Pep Guardiola after Champions League defeat

Ex-City midfielder Yaya Touré has exclaimed the possible need for change at the Etihad, following the club's fourth successive Champions League knockout under the reign of manager Pep Guardiola.

Sam Puddephatt

by

LukeKage323

Contrasting reports in Kalidou Koulibaly saga - Italian press claim 'clubs need to hurry'

The latest suggestions from Italy relate to the speed at which negotiations between Napoli and Manchester City for Kalidou Koulibaly will have to be carried out, in order for the Serie A side to secure their number one target to replace the Senegalese defender.

Freddie Pye

Man City approach Lyon over the signing of star midfielder - Arsenal also interested

Manchester City have approached Lyon over the signing of star midfielder Houssem Aouar, who has also attracted interest from fellow Premier League side Arsenal.

harryasiddall

City Football Group in 'late stage talks' to acquire French side

The City Football Group are in 'late-stage talks' to buy Ligue 2 side Troyes AC, as they seek to extend that strategy of acquiring stakes in various clubs globally.

Jack Walker

Kalidou Koulibaly 'WILL be sold' to Man City - clear road ahead, and only a matter of time

Kalidou Koulibaly will be sold to Manchester City this summer, according to the latest claims from Italy, although not without yet another delay with the Premier League club wanting to wait until next month before completing a deal.

Freddie Pye

Man City join Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG in interest in La Liga defender

According to ParisUnited, Manchester City are interested in Valencia left-back Jose Gaya, while PSG have also made enquiries alongside interested from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Jack Walker

by

dan burcea

Man City given 'green light' for key target - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #25

It's day 25 of the transfer window, which can only mean one thing - more rumours about Kalidou Koulibaly. Nevertheless, while that deal continues to rumble on in the background, there has been some movement at Manchester City.

markgough96

Arrival of Napoli centre-back now 'imminent' as Man City send huge bid

Manchester City's signing of Kalidou Koulibaly now seems imminent, with reliable sources suggesting that there is a 'good chance' the deal will be completed soon.

Jack Walker

Official: Vincent Kompany secures signing of Man City striker

Manchester City forward Lukas Nmecha (21) has arrived at Anderlecht ahead of a season-long loan at RSC Anderlecht.

Sam Puddephatt

Man City to bring in new goalkeeper to act as understudy to Ederson - player not content with back-up and wants to challenge

Zack Steffen will be understudy to Ederson in the Man City squad net season, with Scott Carson returning for another season on loan, as third-choice stopper.

Jack Walker