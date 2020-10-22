New details of Borussia Dortmund stars release clause revealed - Man City's successor to Sergio Aguero for €75M?

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland can leave the German club in the summer of 2022 for a fee of €75M, reports Fabrizio Romano on the Here We Go podcast.

Haaland (20), is widely lauded as one of the best forwards in European football, and one of the most exciting prospects of his generation.

The striker began his career in his native Norway, before his eight goals in six Champions League games for Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg propelled the youngster's name on to the world stage.

Haaland signed for Dortmund in January 2019, scoring 16 goals in 18 appearances. This season, he has continued his phenomenal scoring record, with six goals in seven games so far.

It has been reported that he has a relatively low release clause, but many believed it to be active in 2021. Romano, however, says it will become active in 2022, with a cut going to the player's agent Mino Raiola.

With Sergio Aguero approaching the end of his career in Europe, Manchester City may well be eyeing up the Norwegian star as a player potentially worthy of replacing the club legend. City have been linked with Haaland in the past, as have most top European clubs, but they would hope to have an advantage in a race for his signature given his father's time as a City player from 2000-2003.

Should Haaland continue his world-class form, it is only a matter of time before he moves onto the next stage of his career at a club like Manchester City.

