New Details Reveal Manchester City's Successful Plan to Persuade Erling Haaland to Join Club

It has been revealed in a new report that clarity around plans for Erling Haaland has been a reason behind why the Norwegian forward is now swaying towards a transfer to Manchester City this summer.

Over the past couple of months, it has seemed like there has been a tug-of-war over Erling Haaland’s signature between Manchester City and Real Madrid.

However, there seems to have been a breakthrough in negotiations recently, with Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail initially reporting that the Premier League champions had ‘agreed terms’ with Borussia Dortmund to sign the striker this summer.

With the ever-reliable David Ornstein of the Athletic also stating that the player has now ‘given a green light’ to the Manchester City transfer, it seems likely that the mega-move is imminent.

However, the mystery remains behind how the Norwegian international was swayed to reportedly opt for a move to Manchester instead of Madrid.

As per a report by journalist Graeme Bailey, while Erling Haaland had previously been ‘uncommitted’ about where his future lies - as recently as last week - Manchester City's plans for the player have finally ‘convinced’ him to pick the Etihad Stadium as his next home.

It has been disclosed by sources close to the most sought-after commodity in world football that 'talks' about his role in particular with Manchester City are believed to have been 'crucial' in the recent progression of the transfer.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano’s recent revelation about Pep Guardiola’s desire for the generational talent’s addition ‘at all costs’ could well have been an aspect that swayed the starlet, due to the English giants’ intent to sign him.

Additionally, it was recently revealed by Guillem Balague while speaking to BBC Sport that when Haaland’s camp enquired about the Catalan boss’ future at City, the club promised that he was set to sign a contract extension beyond 2023.

With Real Madrid widely reported to be eyeing PSG’s Kylian Mbappe as their number one transfer target, Manchester City’s burning desire to replace legendary goalscorer Sergio Aguero with striking sensation Erling Haaland may have proven to be the difference maker in the negotiations.

