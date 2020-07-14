City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

New Man City targets identified as journalists discloses the club's plans to make as many as FIVE new signings

markgough96

Manchester City are preparing ambitious plans to bolster the squad in anticipation of the 2020-21 season with up to five new signings targeted, reports Telegraph journalist James Ducker. 

After City successfully overturned UEFA's two-year Champions League ban at CAS on Monday, Pep Guardiola's wishes to transform his squad have been given the go-ahead. 

Much of what Ducker says has already been in the media for several months now. Primarily, he reiterates that City are determined to sign a centre-back, a left-back and a replacement for Leroy Sane. However, there are some interesting claims made.

aston-villa-v-crystal-palace-premier-league
(Photo by Tim Keeton/Pool via Getty Images)

Firstly, Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Atletico Madrid's Saul Ninguez are said to be admired by certain figures at the club, but it is not yet clear if there is any concrete interest in the pair. Any move would likely be determined by Guardiola's faith in his current options to deal with the impending departure of David Silva.

On the more well-known issue of the plans to sign a centre-back, Kalidou Koulibaly is again cited as the leading choice at the moment. Other options that City have scouted include Ruben Dias, Pau Torres, Nathan Ake, Caglar Soyuncu, Milan Skriniar, and Dan-Axel Zagadou.

fbl-ger-bundesliga-dortmund-hoffenheim (1)

Ducker adds that City could target a new striker, but that would likely be contingent upon who is available and any outgoings at the club. As for a left-back, Guardiola remains resolved to bolster his options there. There is an interest in Ben Chilwell, but there is as of yet no priority target. 

Other reports, though, have suggested that Bayern Munich's David Alaba sits at the top of the club's wishlist to replace or compete with Benjamin Mendy.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Big Match Preview: Manchester City vs Bournemouth (Premier League)

Following successful results both on and off the field in recent days, Manchester City welcome relegation threatened Bournemouth to the Etihad on Wednesday evening, for what will be City’s penultimate home league fixture of the current campaign.

Harry Winters

Spanish winger has a 'complete agreement' with an unknown club - Man City, Liverpool & Juventus mentioned

Valencia and Spain winger Ferran Torres has a 'complete agreement' with an unknown club in Europe, with that club presumed to be Manchester City, according to Sky in Germany.

harryasiddall

The City Xtra Podcast | #7 - UEFA Got Bodied & Champions League Views.

Jordan and Lewis reflect on an eventful few days for Manchester City after the route to the 2020 Champions League final was made official and the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled the club NOT GUILTY.

City Xtra

Man City identify a 'very young and talented' Leroy Sané replacement - transfer will happen 'no matter what'

Manchester City have identified and will sign a 'very young and talented' Leroy Sané replacement this summer, according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

Harry Winters

"CAS is not up to standard.” - La Liga president responds to Man City being cleared of Champions League ban

La Liga president Javier Tebas has responded to this mornings news of Manchester City being cleared of their two-year Champions League ban handed out in February.

harryasiddall

by

DanKuhn14

Man City want to extend star strikers contract until 2022

Manchester City want to extend Sergio Agüero's contract until 2022, according to the Argentinian journalist Lucas Scagliola.

Danny Lardner

"Yesterday was a good day for football." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Bournemouth)

Despite tomorrows Premier League match against Bournemouth, it was no surprise Pep Guardiola was bombarded with questions about the verdict in today's press conference...

harryasiddall

Man City set to meet with player's agent to 'iron out' move for La Liga winger - player keen to play under Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are set to meet with the representatives of Valencia winger Ferran Torres in the coming weeks to iron out a move for the 20-year-old, with the player keen on working Catalan boss Pep Guardiola, according to Eurosport.

Freddie Pye

Hacked Man City emails allowed to be used in CAS appeal - but were 'successfully rebutted' by the club

Emails associated with Manchester City that were illegally obtained via hacks were allowed into evidence by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but were rebutted by the club's team of lawyers.

Danny Lardner

Man City's transfer plans revealed after Champions League ban lifted

Daily Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath has provided us with a bumper update on Manchester City's transfer plans this summer, after their two-year Champions League ban was lifted by CAS.

harryasiddall