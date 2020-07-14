New Man City targets identified as journalists discloses the club's plans to make as many as FIVE new signings

Manchester City are preparing ambitious plans to bolster the squad in anticipation of the 2020-21 season with up to five new signings targeted, reports Telegraph journalist James Ducker.

After City successfully overturned UEFA's two-year Champions League ban at CAS on Monday, Pep Guardiola's wishes to transform his squad have been given the go-ahead.

Much of what Ducker says has already been in the media for several months now. Primarily, he reiterates that City are determined to sign a centre-back, a left-back and a replacement for Leroy Sane. However, there are some interesting claims made.

(Photo by Tim Keeton/Pool via Getty Images)

Firstly, Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Atletico Madrid's Saul Ninguez are said to be admired by certain figures at the club, but it is not yet clear if there is any concrete interest in the pair. Any move would likely be determined by Guardiola's faith in his current options to deal with the impending departure of David Silva.

On the more well-known issue of the plans to sign a centre-back, Kalidou Koulibaly is again cited as the leading choice at the moment. Other options that City have scouted include Ruben Dias, Pau Torres, Nathan Ake, Caglar Soyuncu, Milan Skriniar, and Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Ducker adds that City could target a new striker, but that would likely be contingent upon who is available and any outgoings at the club. As for a left-back, Guardiola remains resolved to bolster his options there. There is an interest in Ben Chilwell, but there is as of yet no priority target.

Other reports, though, have suggested that Bayern Munich's David Alaba sits at the top of the club's wishlist to replace or compete with Benjamin Mendy.

