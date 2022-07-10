Skip to main content

New Manchester City Signings Erling Haaland, Stefan Ortega And Julian Alvarez Unveiled At The Etihad Stadium

Erling Haaland, Stefan Ortega and Julian Alvarez have all been unveiled at the Etihad today. New signing Kalvin Phillips missed out through illness, but sent his condolences to the City fans and apologized for his absence. 

The three new signings of City lapped up the adoration of the fans as the sun split the clouds in Manchester, and the Citizens in the crowd dreamt of what the future could hold.

Haaland

Erling Haaland at the unveiling

Stefan Ortega was the first to address the crowd, joking that it was sunny in Manchester because he was there. He also had a subtle reminder for new team-mate Erling Haaland.

Julian Alvarez chanted "City! City!", to the adoring Manchester City fans in attendance, and stated he can bring goals and assists to the attacking line next season. He was greeted to chants of "Sergio! Sergio!", as City fans link the Argentine to club legend Sergio Aguero.

Erling Haaland mentioned the great Aguero too. The Norwegian stated he has numerous City jerseys with Aguero on the back at home, and when asked who the opponent he looked forward to most was, he gave an answer every City fan in attendance absolutely loved.

"Manchester United, but I don't like saying their name".

An enjoyable day for City fans. Will these players be a success?

