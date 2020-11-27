New report contradicts claims about Man City's interest in Real Madrid midfielder

Manchester City are not - contrary to recent reports - interested in Real Madrid midfielder Isco, according to El Confidencial, as relayed by Sport Witness.

It feels like, ever since about 2015, City have been cursed by the media to be linked with Isco every single transfer window. This is in spite of the fact that it appears City have never seriously made a move for Isco in recent years.

Recently, reports surfaced again suggesting that Pep Guardiola's side are contemplating a move - perhaps fuelled by the hole left by David Silva's absence from the side.

However, El Confidencial appear to convincingly put an end to these rumours.

(Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

Not only do they say that City have zero interest in Isco, they even added that Guardiola has personally 'ruled out his signing' and considers the Spaniard to be 'the antithesis' of the type of player he hopes to sign.

Fingers crossed this is the last we hear of the rumours - unfortunately, I strongly doubt it.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra