    December 23, 2021
    New Report Provides Update on Future of Aymeric Laporte and Bernardo Silva Amid Man City Exit Talk

    Manchester City duo Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte are both 'not thinking' about leaving the club in January, according to a recent report.
    City will be top of the Premier League table on Christmas day after a remarkable run of eight consecutive top-flight wins.

    Two players who have been key in that run are Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte - the former in particular, given his instrumental exploits in both midfield and in front of the opposition goal.

    The Portuguese international has won the club's Player of the Month award for September, October, and November - something no Manchester City player has ever managed to achieve.

    His performances on the pitch have been outstanding too, scoring a personal-best seven goals so far this season, and currently competing with some of the best midfielders in Europe.

    Massive credit has to be given to Aymeric Laporte, also. The Spaniard was displaced by John Stones last season, but through his excellent recent performances, has won back a spot in the starting XI alongside Ruben Dias.

    With the massive backdrop that both of these players wanted to leave the club last summer, it has been a remarkable turnaround.

    Answering questions on a transfer round-up special for the Athletic, Sam Lee was asked about the situations regarding the pair, and if their stances have changed with regular game time.

    On Bernardo Silva, Lee says even if he were still keen to leave Manchester City, he would not do it in January. He also points out that Silva is much happier now and is just focused on having a good season with the club.

    The situation is very similar with Aymeric Laporte. The defender wants to continue his successful run in the side and is not thinking of leaving Manchester City right now. 

    These updates are very positive news for Manchester City fans, with Aymeric Laporte and Bernardo Silva definitely key players as the Premier League title race continues to heat up. 

