New Report Reveals Details of Man City Winger's Exit From Club - Multi-Million Deal Dependant on Club Performances THIS SEASON

Details regarding the potential fees involved in Morgan Rogers' loan move to Championship side Bournemouth have come to light in a new report this week.

Rogers joined Manchester City in 2019 from West Brom for a fee of £4 million, following an impressive performance in an FA Youth Cup tie against the Blues - and the youngster was subsequently drafted into the club’s academy setup.

The 19-year-old was loaned out last January to League One side Lincoln City, and following an impressive spell at the club, the youngster earned himself a subsequent season-long loan move to Championship side Bournemouth, as Scott Parker’s side look to return to the Premier League.

Following the announcement of Rogers' loan move to the Cherries earlier this week, details regarding the move and the potential finances at play have come to fruition.

According to a report by Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News, Manchester City have inserted a clause obligating Bournemouth to sign Morgan Rogers, should they attain promotion this season.

The source notes that should the Cherries achieve their goal of returning to the Premier League, then Bournemouth will be obligated to sign the winger for £9 million along with £3 million in add-ons that are seen as 'comfortably achievable'.

However, should Bournemouth fail to achieve promotion this season, then the club will only have the 'option' to sign Rogers for an initial £12 million in addition to the same £3 million in 'add-ons'.

Before embarking on his latest loan move, Rogers penned a new deal at Manchester City extending his contract until 2024, and despite being loaned out for the second time this year, Rogers remains highly thought of at the club.

However, should the winger significantly impress during his time on the south coast, then the promising youngster could find himself moving to Bournemouth on a permanent deal next summer.

