New Report Reveals Man City Secure Jack Grealish For Cut-Price Amid Suggestions of £100M Transfer Fee

Manchester City are on the verge of signing England and Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, however, a new report has stated that the initial transfer fee is much lower than first claimed.

Pep Guardiola is looking to refresh his Manchester City squad ahead of the forthcoming campaign and sees the recruitment of Jack Grealish - who is known by many to be one of the most creative players in Europe at present - as a key step in achieving this goal.

Grealish has been a target for Manchester City throughout the summer transfer window and reports on Wednesday have stated that the 25 year-old is now on the verge of a move to the Premier League champions, with the player set to undergo a medical this week.

The fee for Jack Grealish’s services has been reported by many as being £100 million, however, a new report reveals that this may not be the initial fee for the highly-talent midfielder.

READ MORE: Jack Grealish due in Manchester to complete City switch

READ MORE: Portuguese duo Manchester City bound, claims ex-player

As per a report by Football Insider, the initial cost for Manchester City is believed to be £75 million with a further £25 million attached as success-based incentives.

These incentives would typically cover aspects such as Premier League title wins, Champions League wins, as well as overall appearances made by Jack Grealish at Manchester City during his time with the club.

The player is understood to be keen to play Champions League football for the first time in his career, and is also particularly eager to work under the revered Pep Guardiola.

The Aston Villa captain has reportedly agreed on terms with Manchester City and it is understood that the Birmingham-based side will not stand in the player’s way.

READ MORE: John Stones closes in on bumper new Man City contract

READ MORE: Plans for the number 10 shirt amid Grealish and Kane reports

Jack Grealish has been a key target for Manchester City for months, and the report that the deal involves a £75 million initial fee along with £25 million in bonuses would represent smart business for the Blues if proven to be true.

Manchester City are also looking to recruit a striker this summer, and this construction of the Jack Grealish deal is a smart method of managing their finances effectively, with number one target Harry Kane expected to be valued in excess of £120 million.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra