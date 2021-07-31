New Report Reveals Pep Guardiola Expectation on Jack Grealish Deal - Truth Surrounding Structure of Deal Highlighted

Manchester City are expected to complete the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa following his return from holiday next week.

After weeks of speculation linking City with a big-money swoop for the 25-year-old, the club have officially submitted an astonishing £100 million offer to Aston Villa for Grealish, who has agreed personal terms over a huge contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite Villa offering him a significant pay rise, Grealish has had his head turned by the prospect of playing Champions League football and compete for major trophies under Pep Guardiola in Manchester.

The Sky Blues are looking to challenge on all fronts again next term, and Grealish has been identified as a priority signing for Guardiola, who has personally requested City to broker a move for Tottenham forward Harry Kane, who believes that the north London side are in a position to cash in on him this summer.

According to iSport, City are confident that Grealish has made up his mind that his future lies in Manchester, a club that can match his ambition and provide a platform for him to compete for the biggest prizes in the game.

Moreover, it has been revealed that though talks between the two sides were ongoing during this week, negotiations took a 'significant step' on Friday.

It has further been reported that Guardiola expects City to have completed a deal for the midfielder as soon as he returns from holiday following his participation in the European Championships this summer.

Additionally, the clubs have held discussions over the structure of the fee, with the transfer always viewed as a pure financial deal, which is contrary to claims that City were offering Morgan Rodgers in a potential player-plus-cash package deal.

Lastly, it was stated that once a deal for Grealish is done and dusted, City will turn their attention to signing Kane, and trying to negotiate terms with Daniel Levy, who has reportedly agreed to sell the 28-year-old ahead of the new campaign.

City are ready to obliterate their transfer record to bring Kane and Grealish to the Etihad Stadium this summer, with Guardiola keen to add both players to his ranks as contrary to reports suggesting that the Premier League champions will need to prioritise one over the other.

The Manchester side are looking to generate funds up to £100 million from sales of fringe players, but could need to sanction the sales of a few senior stars to aid them in their chase of two of the league's best attacking players.

