New Report Reveals Where Man City's £55M Ferran Torres Fee Could Be Reinvested in 2022

A new report has revealed where Manchester City's potential £55 million cash injection courtesy of Ferran Torres' transfer to FC Barcelona could be reinvested in 2022.

Torres’ pending switch from Manchester City to Barcelona has all but been confirmed by both parties, with various reliable sources guaranteeing that the transfer is official.

The deal has the potential to reach a total fee of £55.2 million, with the initial transfer figure amounting to £46.7 million, plus a further £8.5 million in add-ons such as performance-related bonnuses.

As per a new report from the Telegraph’s James Ducker - which takes a look at developments on Wednesday, the fee generated through the sale of the Spanish international is ‘likely’ to be invested towards bringing a ‘pedigree striker’ in at the Etihad Stadium.

Further details suggest that Manchester City are one of the clubs in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's in-demand frontman Erling Haaland next summer.

The Sky Blues have more than doubled their profit on Ferran Torres, signing him for £20.8 million from Valencia in the summer of 2020. The Spaniard’s departure has most certainly divided opinion amongst the Manchester City fanbase online.

One side of the supporters are devastated to see the talented young forward bid farewell to the club, while others are not as concerned due to the fee as well as the side’s strength-in-depth up top.

Ultimately, it has to be said that Erling Haaland is very close to the finished article, competing with Robert Lewandowski for the Bundesliga Golden Boot since his arrival at Borussia Dortmund.

Considering the Norwegian's ability, age profile, as well as his father’s links to Manchester City, there is no denying that he would be the club’s dream signing in either January or the summer of 2022.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra