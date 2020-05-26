Newcastle conduct 'first talks' with Man City over potential move for centre-back

Newcastle United have conducted 'first talks' with Manchester City over the potential transfer of John Stones this summer, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

First developments of an interest from the Magpies came last week, with the Telegraph claiming that the England international was on Rafael Benitez's shortlist of players to sign, should he return to the club following the completion of a Saudi Arabian takeover.

Journalist Nicolo Schira takes this one step further on Tuesday afternoon, claiming that Newcastle United have began 'first talks', although it is currently not clear whether this is with the player or his representatives, or with Manchester City directly.

Stones has struggled to adapt to life at the Etihad Stadium, following the hype, potential and excitement that was built around his transfer in 2016. However, at just 25-years-old, his best years are certainly still to come with high praise from Pep Guardiola upon signing the player and his firm place within Gareth Southgate's international side.

