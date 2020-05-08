City Xtra
Newcastle United 'keen' on Man City defender - £40m bid could follow Saudi takeover

markgough96

Manchester City defender John Stones is the target of interest from fellow Premier League side Newcastle United, claim 90min.

The report adds that City would be open to discuss a deal for the England international, and would want as much as £40 million for Stones. 

Newcastle United are expected to be taken over by the Public Investment Fund, headed by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, in the near future.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

With cash to spend, Newcastle are said to be targeting a high-profile centre-back to bolster their defensive options - with the club especially 'keen' on Stones. 

Stones has struggled to impress City fans, and, more importantly, Pep Guardiola this season. That has prompted speculation about his future, with Arsenal, led by Mikel Arteta, and his former side Everton credited with an interest in the defender in recent months. 

Newcastle can now add their name to the list of potential suitors should Manchester City decide to cash in on Stones. 

