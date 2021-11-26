Newcastle United Lining Up January Loan Move for Versatile Man City Midfielder

Manchester City midfielder and left-sided full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is being eyed by Newcastle United regarding a potential loan move during the January transfer window, according to a new report.

Following the Saudi Arabia takeover at St. James' Park, Newcastle have been linked with moves for several players as they look to avoid relegation by adding further quality to their squad in January.

Eddie Howe, who was recently appointed as Magpies boss, has also been reportedly keen to add Nathan Ake to his ranks, which would see the former Bournemouth duo reunite just over a year after both left the club.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has struggled for game time since the start of the campaign, owing largely to the consistency shown at left-back by Joao Cancelo, whose attacking prowess has been crucial to Pep Guardiola's side.

According to the Mail this week, Newcastle United are lining up a possible loan move for Zinchenko during the January transfer window, in a bid to strengthen Eddie Howe's squad and avoid relegation.

Newcastle have slumped to bottom of the Premier League table after a miserable start to the campaign, which ultimately put major pressure on former boss Steve Bruce, who was relieved of his duties as Magpies manager in October.

Eddie Howe's men are yet to register a win in the Premier League, despite possessing the likes of Joe Willock, Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin in their attacking ranks.

While Manchester City have bounced back from a slow start to the campaign, Oleksandr Zinchenko has made just six appearances across all competitions since August, totalling less than 300 minutes of action this season.

Both of the Ukraine international's league outings have come off the bench, and though he started in midfield in Manchester City's 2-1 win over PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday, Zinchenko has his work cut out if he is to regain the left-back spot at Cancelo's expense.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra